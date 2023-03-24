By Steve Neavling

FBI agents rescued two hostages and killed one suspect and arrested another Thursday morning following a multiple-day rescue effort in the Houston area.

The hostages were “safely rescued” from a Studio 6 motel, where two suspects had kept them, James Smith, the special agent in charge of the bureau’s Houston Field Office, said, The New York Times reports.

“No agents were injured,” Smith said. “At this time, there is no threat to public safety.”

The rescue operation began several days earlier when the kidnappers took the migrants from a vehicle in a neighboring county.

The migrants were stopped by an unknown number of people and forced into another vehicle.

More details weren’t available Friday morning.

The bureau is investigating the shooting.