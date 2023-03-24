Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

March 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



FBI Agents Rescue Hostages, Fatally Shoot One Suspect, During Multiple-Day Operation

By Steve Neavling

FBI agents rescued two hostages and killed one suspect and arrested another Thursday morning following a multiple-day rescue effort in the Houston area. 

The hostages were “safely rescued” from a Studio 6 motel, where two suspects had kept them, James Smith, the special agent in charge of the bureau’s Houston Field Office, said, The New York Times reports.

“No agents were injured,” Smith said. “At this time, there is no threat to public safety.”

The rescue operation began several days earlier when the kidnappers took the migrants from a vehicle in a neighboring county. 

The migrants were stopped by an unknown number of people and forced into another vehicle. 

More details weren’t available Friday morning.

The bureau is investigating the shooting. 


Posted: 3/24/23 at 6:54 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!