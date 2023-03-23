Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

March 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Trump Reportedly Wants to Be Handcuffed During Potential Arrest to Look Strong

Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump told his advisors he wants his potential arrest to be a “spectacle” that includes handcuffs and a “perp walk,” The New York Times and Guardian report.

The 76-year-old also reportedly debated whether he should smile for the news cameras and described the potential experience as fun. 

He also wants to avoid the appearance of any special treatment. 

His friends and associates aren’t entirely sure if he’s serious, but it appears he doesn’t want to look weak.

Whether Trump gets his wishes isn’t clear. Arrangements likely will be made between the Secret Service and law enforcement to avoid a throng of reporters out of concern for his safety. 

His lawyers also have urged him to surrender quietly and be arraigned remotely if he’s indicted, the Guardian reports.  

Trump claimed on social media that he was going to be arrested Tuesday, but that never happened.

The Justice Department is seeking an indictment for his role in the hush money scheme involving Stormy Daniels. 


Posted: 3/23/23 at 7:17 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!