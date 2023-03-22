Special Reports

Judge Says Special Counsel Made Convincing Case That Trump Misled His Attorneys in Classified Documents Case

Former President Trump

By Steve Neavling

The special counsel team investigating Donald Trump convinced a judge that the former president knowingly and deliberately misled his attorneys in furtherance of a crime connected to classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, ABC News first reported, citing sources. 

D.C. District Court Judge Beryl Howell found that prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office had made a “prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations.”

As a result, Howell ruled that prosecutors have overcome Trump’s right to shield discussions with his lawyers that are usually protected under attorney-client privilege. 

Still, the judge emphasized that prosecutors need to meet a higher standard of evidence to justify charges against Trump. 

“It is a lower hurdle, but it is an indication that the government had presented some evidence and allegation that they had evidence that met the elements of a crime,” Brandon Van Grack, a former top national security official in the Justice Department, told ABC News.

In her sealed filing, Howell said Trump’s defense attorney Evan Corcoran should comply with a grand jury subpoena to testify on six separate lines of inquiry. 

According to the sources, Howell also said Corcoran must turn over records involving Trump’s alleged “criminal scheme.”


Posted: 3/22/23
