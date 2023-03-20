Former President Trump. Photo: White House

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump said Saturday that he expects to be arrested as early as Tuesday over the Justice Department’s investigation into a hush money scheme involving Stormy Daniels.

Trump called on supporters to protest, prompting concerns about unrest.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

In an email to staff, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is investigating the hush money scheme, assured staff that law enforcement officials are aware of the potential for threats, Mother Jones reports.

“Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment,” Bragg wrote in the email Saturday.

Bragg didn’t mention Trump by name, but referred to “public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told Insider that the former president will voluntarily surrender if he is indicted.

“We will follow normal procedure if it gets to that point,” Tacopina said.

In an interview with The New York Daily News, Tacopina addressed concerns about a potential clash between the Secret Service and prosecutors.

“There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office,” he said.

Daniels and Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, who orchestrated the payment, met with prosecutors last week.