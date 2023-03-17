FBI’s Phoenix Field Office, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

A 40-year-old Arizona man who fired numerous shots at the FBI’s Phoenix Office and an agent in April 2020 was sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Gabriel Manzo, of Mesa, previously pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

On April 20, 2020, Manzo drove his truck to the field office and fired three rounds from his .380 pistol at the building. He then drove around to the front of the building and fired at least 15 more shots, breaking windows and causing more than $98,000 in damage.

He fired an additional three rounds at an FBI agent who was in a government-issued vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting.