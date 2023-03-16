Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges she had an affair with former President Trump, met Wednesday with prosecutors who are investigating a hush money payment she received ahead of the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney who orchestrated the payment, testified for a second day before a New York grand jury on the matter, The New York Times reports.

Daniels’ attorney tweeted that he and his client met with prosecutors.

He said Daniels answered question and “has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed.”

At the request of the Manhattan DA’s office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today. Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed. #teamstormy pic.twitter.com/BlhlZld6qG — clark brewster (@cbrew1) March 15, 2023

The interview was part of a five-year investigation that is focused on a $130,000 payment to Daniels in an alleged attempt to keep her quiet about her claims that she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Trump, who denies the affair, reimbursed Cohen after he was elected president.

Last week, prosecutors invited Trump to testify before the grand jury, giving the strongest indication yet that he may soon face criminal charges in the matter.