Stormy Daniels Meets with Prosecutors to Discuss Trump’s Role in Hush Money
By Steve Neavling
Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges she had an affair with former President Trump, met Wednesday with prosecutors who are investigating a hush money payment she received ahead of the 2016 election.
Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney who orchestrated the payment, testified for a second day before a New York grand jury on the matter, The New York Times reports.
Daniels’ attorney tweeted that he and his client met with prosecutors.
He said Daniels answered question and “has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed.”
The interview was part of a five-year investigation that is focused on a $130,000 payment to Daniels in an alleged attempt to keep her quiet about her claims that she had an affair with Trump in 2006.
Trump, who denies the affair, reimbursed Cohen after he was elected president.
Last week, prosecutors invited Trump to testify before the grand jury, giving the strongest indication yet that he may soon face criminal charges in the matter.
Posted: 3/16/23 at 7:08 AM under News Story.
Tags: donald trump, grand jury, hush money, Justice Department, michael cohen, Stormey Daniels
