By Steve Neavling

A Florida man accused of opening fire at ATF agents and police officers during a high-speed chase in January 2022 has been charged with armed robbery, armed carjacking and attempting to murder federal agents, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Francisco Cabrera, 28, of Dover, was wanted for allegedly robbing two smoke shops and a gas station in the Tampa Bay area during a five-day period in January 2022. During the robberies, he’s accused of pointing a loaded pistol at the victims.

On Jan. 19, 2022, Cabrera allegedly carjacked a victim at gunpoint at a gas station.

That same day, ATF agents and Lakeland police officers spotted Cabrera and attempted to pull him over. He fled and exceeded 100 miles per hour in heavy midday traffic, including on Interstate 4, according to the indictment.

Cabrera fired multiple shots from his driver side window at agents and officers who were pursuing him. ATF agents fired back, striking Cabrera and ending the pursuit.

No one else was injured by gunfire.

Cabrera also has been charged in state court with attempted murder of local law enforcement officers.

If convicted on the federal charges, Cabrera faces between 28 years and life in prison.