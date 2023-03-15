Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good

By Steve Neavling

Anthony “Scott” Good has been named chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector, which covers El Paso, part of West Texas and all of New Mexico.

Good will replace Acting Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez, who took the helm on Oct. 9, 2022. Jaquez will resume his role as the sector’s deputy chief patrol agent.

“I am grateful and honored to have served the El Paso Sector as Acting Chief Patrol Agent,” Jaquez said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working alongside Chief Good to continue supporting our workforce, with our very important national security mission, and serving our communities where we live and operate.”

Good joined the Border Patrol in 2001, serving at the Calexico Station in the El Centro Sector. He was promoted to numerous leadership positions, including supervisory Border Patrol agent at Blythe Station in the Yuma Sector, special operations supervisor of the Deming Station in the El Paso Sector, assistant chief within the Planning Branch at Border Patrol Headquarters, and deputy patrol agent in charge of the Ajo Station in the Tucson Sector.

In 2016, Good became division chief of Operational Programs and division chief of operations at the Laredo Sector in 2017. In 2018, Good was promoted to deputy chief patrol agent of the Havre Sector.

In 2020, Good was named chief patrol agent of the Grand Forks Sector in North Dakota.