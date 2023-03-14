By Steve Neavling

A CBP officer who worked out of El Paso is accused of using excessive force in two separate incidents while he was on duty at the Bridge of Americas Port of Entry.

Miguel Delgado Jr. was indicted on charges of deprivation of rights, the falsification of a document in a federal investigation, and false pretenses, KFOX14 reports.

The alleged assaults occurred in October 2019 and June 2020.

Both victims were injured, according to the indictment.

“The Defendant submitted a CBP Incident Log Report for the use of force incident involving R.E. (1) falsely claiming that he ‘turned [R.E.] around while sitting in the chair in order to place [R.E.] in hand restraints;’ and (2) falsely claiming that R.E. ‘kept trying to push back and push’ the Defendant ‘off of [R.E.’s] back.’ In violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1519,” the indictment read.

If convicted, Delgado faces up to 20 years of prison for submitting a false report.