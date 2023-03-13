FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire

By Steve Neavling

The head of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office won’t be charged with a crime for fatally shooting a dog outside of an apartment building last month.

Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the field office, shot a pit bull after it snatched her smaller dog from her lap and began aggressively shaking it.

The shooting set off a protest.

The District Attorney’s Office said the investigation is closed and charges won’t be filed, CBS News reports.

It’s not clear whether Maguire will face any repercussions from the bureau.