Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

March 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Head FBI Agent Won’t Be Charged for Fatally Shooting Pit Bull Who Attacked Her Dog

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire

By Steve Neavling

The head of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office won’t be charged with a crime for fatally shooting a dog outside of an apartment building last month. 

Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the field office, shot a pit bull after it snatched her smaller dog from her lap and began aggressively shaking it.

The shooting set off a protest. 

The District Attorney’s Office said the investigation is closed and charges won’t be filed, CBS News reports.

It’s not clear whether Maguire will face any repercussions from the bureau. 


Posted: 3/13/23 at 7:28 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!