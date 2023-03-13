Head FBI Agent Won’t Be Charged for Fatally Shooting Pit Bull Who Attacked Her Dog
By Steve Neavling
The head of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office won’t be charged with a crime for fatally shooting a dog outside of an apartment building last month.
Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the field office, shot a pit bull after it snatched her smaller dog from her lap and began aggressively shaking it.
The shooting set off a protest.
The District Attorney’s Office said the investigation is closed and charges won’t be filed, CBS News reports.
It’s not clear whether Maguire will face any repercussions from the bureau.
