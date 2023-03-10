Robert Levinson

By Steve Neavling

On the 15th anniversary of Robert Levinson’s disappearance on Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau “will not arrest” as it continues to investigate his whereabouts.

Levinson, whose 75th birthday is today, disappeared while on Kish Island, a tourist spot off the coast of Iran. He worked part-time for the CIA, and U.S. officials believed he died while in Iranian custody.

“Sixteen years have passed since Bob was abducted in Iran. Despite this passage of time, Bob remains a part of our FBI family, and we remain as committed as ever to bringing him home,” Wray said in a statement. “The FBI and our partners across the U.S. government will continue to seek answers for Bob’s wife, children, and grandchildren, and we will not rest until the Levinson family has those answers. We will continue to pursue every lead possible, including calling on the Iranian government to assist with Bob’s return.” https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/fbi-washington-field-office-statement-on-the-16th-anniversary-of-the-abduction-of-robert-a-levinson

Levinson was an FBI special agent for 22 years.

The FBI believes Levin died while in Iranian captivity.

The bureau continues to offer a reward of up to $5 million for information “leading directly to the location, recovery, and return of Bob Levinson.”

In March 2020, Levinson’s family said it has given up hope that he’s still alive. https://www.ticklethewire.com/2020/03/26/family-of-ex-fbi-agent-robert-levinson-gives-up-hope-hes-still-alive/