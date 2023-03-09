Joel Martinez, deputy chief patrol agent of Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Joel Martinez has been named acting chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector.

Martinez assumed command of the sector on March 1, CBP said in a news release Wednesday.

Martinez joined the Border Patrol in 1992 at the Laredo South Station in the Laredo Sector. He previously served as patrol agent in charge of the Laredo South Station, executive responsible for the Sector Intelligence Unit, and assistant chief of the Southeast Border Operations division at Border Patrol headquarters.

Martinez spent much of his 30-plus-year career at the RGV Sector.

In May 2019, Martinez became deputy chief patrol agent of the Laredo Sector before assuming the duties as deputy chief patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Martinez graduated from the CBP Leadership Institute-University of Maryland-Smith School of Business and received a bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security and Emergency Management from Ashford University.