FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

FBI Gun Seizure Orders Hit Record Levels Following Surge in Firearms Sales

Photo: Justice Department

By Steve Neavling

The FBI issued a recorder number of gun seizures orders over the past two years from people who failed federal background checks, according to newly released data.

ATF transmitted more than 6,300 referrals in 2020 to seize guns from buyers who were ineligible to purchase firearms because of criminal records, mental health histories, or other bans. 

An additional 5,300 referrals were transmitted in 2021, making the two-year period the largest since the National Instant Criminal Background Check System began publishing data in 1998. 

The seizure orders follow a surge in firearm sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In 2020, the FBI carried out a record 39.6 million background checks. 

The bureau issues a gun seizure order when a buyer fails a background check. 


Posted: 3/7/23 at 6:17 AM under News Story.
