Photo: Justice Department

By Steve Neavling

The FBI issued a recorder number of gun seizures orders over the past two years from people who failed federal background checks, according to newly released data.

ATF transmitted more than 6,300 referrals in 2020 to seize guns from buyers who were ineligible to purchase firearms because of criminal records, mental health histories, or other bans.

An additional 5,300 referrals were transmitted in 2021, making the two-year period the largest since the National Instant Criminal Background Check System began publishing data in 1998.

The seizure orders follow a surge in firearm sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the FBI carried out a record 39.6 million background checks.

The bureau issues a gun seizure order when a buyer fails a background check.