Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

At least 1,000 people have been arrested so far for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol, marking a milestone as the Justice Department continues to pursue new charges in the insurrection.

In a news release Monday, the Justice Department said that roughly a third of those arrested were charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement. Of those, more than 100 were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious injury to an officer.

During the attack, about 140 officers with the U.S. Capitol Police and Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department were injured.

Twenty-six months after the insurrection, the FBI continues to arrest alleged participants in the riot.

So far, about 518 defendants have pleaded guilty to federal charges. Of those, about 133 have pleaded guilty to felonies, including four who were convicted of seditious conspiracy.

The charges led to guilty verdicts in 53 trials.

Of the 420 defendants who have received sentences so far, about 220 were sent to prison.

The FBI is still seeking the public’s help in identifying more than 260 people who are suspected of committing violent acts.