Donald Trump, via Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Former President Trump pledged Saturday to stay in the 2024 presidential race even if he is indicted by the Justice Department.

Trump made the comment during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The Justice Department is investigating Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and his handling of classified documents.

No matter what happens with the investigation, Trump said he will remain a candidate, Vanity Fair reports.

“Oh, absolutely, I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” Trump said.

“This is the final battle,” Trump told the crowd. “They know it, I know it, you know it, everybody knows it. This is it. Either they win, or we win, and if they win, we no longer have a country.”

“We have no choice. If we don’t do this, our country will be lost forever,” Trump continued. “People are tired of RINOs and globalists. They want to see America First.”

At the event, conservative held a straw poll for their preferred presidential candidate, and Trump handily won.