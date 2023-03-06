U.S. Capitol

By Steve Neavling

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is requesting an interview with 16 FBI employees as part of the Republicans’ investigation into the so-called “weaponization” of the federal government.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Jordan said the testimony before a House Judiciary subcommittee is “vital for carrying out our oversight and for informing potential legislative reform to the operations and activities of the FBI.”

“We expect your cooperation in this process,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan gave the FBI a March 8 deadline to arrange the interviews with the employees, whose names are redacted in the letter.

After taking control of the House following the November 2022 elections, Republicans created a special judiciary subcommittee to investigate the so-called “weaponization of the federal government.”

The probe comes amid an ongoing investigation into former President Trump, who has falsely accused the FBI and Justice Department of leading “a political witch hunt” against him.

Jordan is overseeing the panel.