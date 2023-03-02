Devonte Keith Mathis

By Steve Neavling

Prosecutors finally filed charges in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a DEA agent at a Tucson Amtrak Station in October 2021.

Devonte Keith Mathis was charged with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as conspiracy, but he was not charged with murder, KVOA reports.

Mathis was sitting in the back of the train with 24-year-old Darrion Taylor when DEA Agent Michael Garbo spotted Mathis retrieve several bags.

Taylor is accused of fatally shooting Garbo and wounding a city police officer before barricading himself in the bathroom. Taylor died at the scene.

A Tucson police officer and another agent were injured in the shooting.

Although authorities said Mathis was involved in the shooting, he was not charged with murder.

Mathis has pleaded not guilty and is set to stand trial in March.