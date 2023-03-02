Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

March 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Man Charged Following Fatal Shooting of DEA Agent at Tucson Amtrak Station

Devonte Keith Mathis

By Steve Neavling

Prosecutors finally filed charges in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a DEA agent at a Tucson Amtrak Station in October 2021. 

Devonte Keith Mathis was charged with intent to distribute marijuana, as well as conspiracy, but he was not charged with murder, KVOA reports.

Mathis was sitting in the back of the train with 24-year-old Darrion Taylor when DEA Agent Michael Garbo spotted Mathis retrieve several bags. 

Taylor is accused of fatally shooting Garbo and wounding a city police officer before barricading himself in the bathroom. Taylor died at the scene. 

A Tucson police officer and another agent were injured in the shooting. 

Although authorities said Mathis was involved in the shooting, he was not charged with murder. 

Mathis has pleaded not guilty and is set to stand trial in March. 


Posted: 3/2/23 at 7:26 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!