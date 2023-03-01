A fire broke out during the ATF raid in Waco, Texas. Photo: Wikipedia

By Steve Neavling

Active and retired ATF agents held a ceremony Tuesday honoring the four agents who were shot and killed 30 years ago during the siege of David Koresh’s Branch Davidian religious group in Waco, Texas.

Agents Conway LeBleu, Todd McKeehan, Robert Williams and Steven Willis, as well as six Branch Davidians, were killed Feb. 28, 1993, in what was one of the largest law enforcement operations in the U.S. at the time.

The agents were honored during a ceremony that included songs, laying a wreath, and a prayer.

Fred Milanowski, special agent in charge of the ATF’s Houston Field Division, said the agency is committed to paying its respects to the fallen agents, KWTX reports.

“We don’t forget the agents that we’ve lost or the agents that were hurt that day. This was a tragic day for our agency 30 years ago and 30 years ago we made a promise to never forget,” Milanowski said.

Milanowski said some of the agents who participated in the raid were traumatized.

“It’s not something that anyone ever wakes up in the morning and thinks it’s going to happen or wants to happen to be perfectly honest with you. For people that have lost very close friends, there’s some remorse. You know, ‘Why wasn’t it me? Could I have protected them,’ he said.

Some of the agents at the ceremony weren’t alive during the raid.

“It’s important for the younger agents to take this on and carry this mantel forward. Because this is going to be an important day for the rest of eternity for ATF,” Milanowski said.

The 51-day standoff began when agents suspected the religious group was stockpiling weapons.