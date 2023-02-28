Special Agent in Charge Matthew Miraglia

By Steve Neavling

FBI Director Christopher Wray appointed new special agents in charge of the field offices in Charlotte, New Haven and Buffalo, the bureau announced Monday.

Matthew Miraglia was tapped to lead the Buffalo Field Office in New York. Most recently, he served as the section chief in the Cyber Division at FBI headquarters.

Miraglia joined the bureau as a special agent in 2003 and served in various roles, from investigating Russian counterintelligence matters in the New York Field Office to serving as assistant special agent in charge of the Special Operations Branch in New York.

Miraglia received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Gettysburg College and worked as an information security systems engineer and architect before joining the bureau.

Special Agent in Charge Robert Fuller

Robert Fuller was named special agent in charge of the New Haven Field Office in Connecticut. Most recently, Fuller served as deputy assistant director in the Critical Response Group at FBI headquarters.

Fuller joined the FBI as a special agent in 2000 and first worked in the New York Field Office before deploying several times to Afghanistan as a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force. He also served stints at New York’s White Plains Resident Agency and Hudson Valley Residence Agency, the New Haven Field Office, the Inspection Division and the Investigative Operations Support Section.

Before joining the bureau, Fuller was a police officer in Poughkeepsie, New York, and a lead pyrotechnic operator for a firework company. He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a master’s degree in public administration from Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt

Robert M. DeWitt was named special agent in charge of the Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as section chief in the Operational Technology Division in Quantico, Va.

DeWitt joined the FBI as a special agent in 2002 and first served in the Washington Field Office, investigating counterterrorism. He also served stints on the Hostage Rescue Team and worked as the supervisor senior agent for the Des Moines Resident Agency in Iowa before being promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Omaha Field Office in 2017.

Before joining the bureau, DeWitt served in the U.S. Army and supported combat operations in southwest Asia. He also was a supervisor with the Missouri Highway Patrol. DeWitt graduated from Lindenwood University in Missouri.