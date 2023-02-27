By Steve Neavling

A pit bull that recently attacked an off-duty FBI agent’s smaller dog also seriously injured another dog less than a month earlier, residents told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jacqueline Maguire, the special agent in charge of the Philadelphia Field Office, shot the pit bull after it snatched her dog from her lap and began aggressively shaking it outside of an apartment complex.

The shooting led to protests, and the bureau is conducting an investigation.

On Jan. 27, the 7-year-old pit bull named Mia attacked a Siberian husky mix puppy outside of the same apartment complex. The dog required three surgeries and $9,000 in vet bills.

After the attack, management of the apartment complex required the pit bull to be muzzled in all common areas and banned it from a community dog park.

“It’s been a little frustrating,” said one resident who witnessed the earlier dog fight. “Many of us in the building know that this dog [Mia] was not completely innocent.”