Carl Landrum, chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector in Texas.

By Steve Neavling

Carl Landrum, the chief patrol agent for Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector in Texas, plans to retire at the end of the month, KGNS reports.

Landrum was tapped to serve as head of the Laredo Sector in February 2022. He previously served as the sector’s deputy patrol agent.

Landrum joined the Border Patrol in 1996 and served in numerous supervisory and command positions, including special agent with the Federal Air Marshal Service in New York City and assistant chief patrol agent at Border Patrol headquarters in Washington D.C.

In 2011, Landrum was promoted to patrol agent in charge of the Cotulla Border Patrol Station in Texas, and in 2012, he became patrol agent in charge of the Laredo North Border Patrol Station.

In 2014, Landum was promoted to division chief at the Laredo Sector. He also created the Department of Homeland Security Joint Task Force West in San Antonio.

In 2016, he became deputy chief patrol agent of the Yuma Sector.

Before joining Border Patrol, Landrum received a bachelor’s degree of science in information systems from the University of Phoenix. He earned a master’s degree in strategic studies form the U.S. Army War College and became the first civilian to attend the school’s Advanced Strategic Art Program.