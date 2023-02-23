Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire

By Steve Neavling

The off-duty FBI agent who shot a dog in Philadelphia, prompting protests by animal rights activists, was identified as Jacqueline Maguire, the special agent in charge of the Philadelphia Field Office, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The FBI confirmed one of its agents shot “an aggressive dog” outside of an apartment tower on Monday.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” a spokesperson for her office said in a statement. “We are working jointly with the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI’s Inspection Division to investigate the incident.”

The 7-year-old pit bull, Mia, died soon after being shot.

Maguire, who was appointed to head the Philadelphia office in October 2021, has declined to comment while the shooting is under investigation.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the shooting occurred after the pit bull attacked Maguire’s dog.

“She had a smaller dog and a larger dog attacked that dog,” he said. “When [Maguire] tried to get her dog back, I think the dog attacked her and then she discharged her weapon.”

The incident was captured on security cameras outside the apartment building. The video showed Maguire sitting on a bench with her small dog on her lap when the pit bull snatched the dog and began aggressively shaking it.

After Maguire tried to separate the dogs, she drew her gun and shot the pit bill at close range.

The pit bull’s owner, Maria Esser, said the dog died in her arms. Calling the shooting “reckless,” Esser said the agent put her and other people’s safety in danger.

“Mia was leashed and shot at an incredibly close — less than 3-foot — distance,” Esser’s sister, Gabriella, told The Inquirer on Tuesday. “I can’t stop thinking about how my sister, Maria, could have been injured or worse.”

Animal rights activists protested outside the bureau’s field office on Tuesday and called for the firing of the agent who was responsible.

Police plan to refer the case to the District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

The FBI is conducting its own internal investigation, which is standard when an agent discharges a weapon.