FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

Ex-Border Patrol Agent Charged in Fatal Hit-And-Run of Cyclist

Photo via Border Patrol

By Steve Neavling

A former Border Patrol agent accused of fatally striking a bicyclist with his pick-up truck and then fleeing the scene in Texas two years ago has been indicted, The Monitor reports.

Francisco Javier Vallejo, 48, was charged with an accident involving death. 

He pleaded not guilty. 

Vallejo is accused of striking Humberto Torres Iracheta, 71, while he was riding his bike in the city of Hidalgo on April 24, 2021. 

Vallejo was arrested after surveillance video confirmed his involvement. 

Soon after the crash, Vallejo notified CBP that he had hit a cyclist and believed the man had died. 

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for late March. 


Posted: 2/22/23
