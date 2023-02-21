Handgun seized at Baltimore/Washington International Airport in 2022. Photo: TSA

By Steve Neavling

The TSA seized more firearms at airports in 2022 than any year in its 21-year history.

TSA officers intercepted 6,542 guns at airport checkpoints across the country – or roughly 18 per day.

Of those, 88% were loaded.

Since 2008, the number of intercepted firearms increased each year, with the exception of 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the TSA seized 5,972 firearms.

By contrast, 926 guns were seized in 2008.

The record seizures come as more Americans are carrying firearms.

In the past, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said most of the offenders likely forgot they were in possession of a gun.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led the nation in guns seizures, with 448.

The remaining top 10 were in the following cities:

Dallas Fort Worth (385)

Houston (IAH) (295)

Nashville (213)

Phoenix (196)

Orlando (162)

Denver (156)

Austin (150)

Fort Lauderdale (134)

Tampa (131)

Last year, the TSA raised the maximum fine for carrying a gun at airport checkpoints to nearly $14,950. Passengers also lose their PreCheck status for five years.