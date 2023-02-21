By Allan Lengel

Protesters stood outside the FBI field office in Philadelphia on Tuesday to protest and demand the firing of an off-duty FBI agent who fatally shot a dog in Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia Monday night, CBS Philadelphia reports.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Spruce Street.

Some reports indicate that the dog that was shot may have tangled with the FBI agent’s dog.

A local animal rights group called the shooting unacceptable.

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident.