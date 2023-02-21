Mexico’s J. Edgar Hoover Convicted in N.Y. of Taking Bribes From Sinaloa Cartel
By Allan Lengel
Genaro García Luna, once Mexico’s top security official who was often described as the J. Edgar Hoover of Mexico, was convicted Tuesday in a federal court in Brooklyn of taking millions of dollars in bribes from the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel, the New York Times reports.
Following three days of deliberation, a jury delivered the guilty verdict — one that quickly resonated in both Mexico and the U.S. Jurors heard testimony from multiple narco traffickers who helped paint a picture of a man who lived a double life and betrayed his people by taking cartel money.
The conviction only confirmed what many Mexicans have long suspected: Some of their most trusted officials have been in cahoots with the powerful and well-heeled drug cartel.
The Times reports:
In the United States, the conviction was celebrated as a signal victory by federal prosecutors who filed the charges against Mr. García Luna in late 2019, after years of whispers, rumors and aborted investigations into his ties with traffickers.
