Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

February 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Mexico’s J. Edgar Hoover Convicted in N.Y. of Taking Bribes From Sinaloa Cartel

By Allan Lengel

Genaro García Luna, once Mexico’s top security official who was often described as the J. Edgar Hoover of Mexico, was convicted Tuesday in a federal court in Brooklyn of taking millions of dollars in bribes from the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel, the New York Times reports.

From PBS Newshour

Following three days of deliberation, a jury delivered the guilty verdict — one that quickly resonated in both Mexico and the U.S. Jurors heard testimony from multiple narco traffickers who helped paint a picture of a man who lived a double life and betrayed his people by taking cartel money.

The conviction only confirmed what many Mexicans have long suspected: Some of their most trusted officials have been in cahoots with the powerful and well-heeled drug cartel.

The Times reports:

In the United States, the conviction was celebrated as a signal victory by federal prosecutors who filed the charges against Mr. García Luna in late 2019, after years of whispers, rumors and aborted investigations into his ties with traffickers.


Posted: 2/21/23 at 5:02 PM under News Story.
Tags: , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!