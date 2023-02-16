President Joe Biden. Photo via White House.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI searched the University of Delaware twice for classified documents connected to the investigation into whether President Joe Biden mishandled sensitive government records, CNN first reported.

The FBI previously searched Biden’s home in Delaware, his vacation property at Rehoboth Beach, and a former think tank office in Washington D.C.

During the searches at the University of Delaware, Biden’s alma mater, the FBI retrieved documents, which did not appear to contain classified markings.

An extensive collection of papers from Biden’s time in the Senate is stored at the university’s library, according to its website.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to conduct the investigation.

The FBI also has searched for classified documents at the homes of former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

A special counsel is handling the investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive documents.