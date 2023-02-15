By Allan Lengel

The world only gets more dangerous.

ATF reports a sharp uptick in the the number of machine gun conversion devices illegally being sold nationwide, station News4Jax reports. The agency reports that 814 devices were confiscated from 2012 to 2016, compared to 5,454 from 2017 to 2021, an increase of more than 500 percent.

“In the wrong hands, conversion devices pose an extraordinary threat to communities and have been increasingly used in gun crimes across the country,” ATF spokesman Jackson Medina told News4JAX. “In the last five years, for instance, the number of illegal machine gun conversion devices that have been reported by law enforcement agencies have increased by an alarming 570 percent.”