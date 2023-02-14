U.S. Marshals prepare to make an arrest. (Stock photo via USMS)

By Steve Neavling

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested more than 830 fugitives during a 30-month operation aimed at combating violent crime in 10 cities, the agency announced Monday.

Operation North Star II targeted violent criminals, sex offenders, and gang members in Albuquerque, N.M; Buffalo, NY; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Mi; Jackson, Miss.; Kansas City, Ms.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Oakland, Calif.; and Puerto Rico.

The operation focused on fugitives who used firearms in their crimes or exhibited violent tendancies.

“The results of this operation should make clear that the Justice Department and our partners across the country will stop at nothing to find and bring to justice those responsible for violent crime,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “The U.S. Marshals Service, and the entire Justice Department, will continue to work in partnership with community leaders and law enforcement professionals nationwide to protect our communities.”

Among those arrest were 95 people charged with homicide and 68 for sexual assault.

Investigators seized 181 firearms, more than $229,000 in currency, and more than 160 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

“The U.S. Marshals Service remains steadfast in its commitment to assisting law enforcement and community leaders at all levels to combat violent crime,” said Director Ronald Davis of the U.S. Marshals Service. “The success of ONS II is based on its laser focus on the most significant drivers of violence. We are confident that apprehending these offenders will bring a level of justice to their victims and contribute to the overall violence reduction efforts in each city and hopefully bring a level of justice to their victims.”