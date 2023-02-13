Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

February 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Trump and Kushner Benefit Financially From Relationship With Saudi Crown Prince, Washington Post reports

By Allan Lengel

It was no secret as Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner exited the White House in 2021, their businesses faced financial challenges.

President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

That being said, the day after leaving the White House, Kushner created a company he transformed months later into a private equity firm with $2 billion from a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Washington Post reports. It adds that Kushner’s firm structured those funds to hide the source.

A year after his presidency, Trump’s golf courses began hosting tournaments for the Saudi fund-backed LIV Golf. Separately, the former president’s family company, the Trump Organization, secured an agreement with a Saudi real estate company that plans to build a Trump hotel as part of a $4 billion golf resort in Oman, writes Michael Kranish of the Washington Post.

The financial benefits came a result of cultivating close ties with Mohammed while Trump was in office, the Post reports.

Read the full report.


Posted: 2/13/23 at 12:10 PM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!