Trump and Kushner Benefit Financially From Relationship With Saudi Crown Prince, Washington Post reports
By Allan Lengel
It was no secret as Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner exited the White House in 2021, their businesses faced financial challenges.
That being said, the day after leaving the White House, Kushner created a company he transformed months later into a private equity firm with $2 billion from a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Washington Post reports. It adds that Kushner’s firm structured those funds to hide the source.
A year after his presidency, Trump’s golf courses began hosting tournaments for the Saudi fund-backed LIV Golf. Separately, the former president’s family company, the Trump Organization, secured an agreement with a Saudi real estate company that plans to build a Trump hotel as part of a $4 billion golf resort in Oman, writes Michael Kranish of the Washington Post.
The financial benefits came a result of cultivating close ties with Mohammed while Trump was in office, the Post reports.
Read the full report.
