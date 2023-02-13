File photo, via Border Patrol.

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol saw a significant decline in apprehensions along the southwest border in January, according to new data from CBP.

More than 128,400 migrants were arrested and detained by Border Patrol, a 42% decrease from December 2022.

It’s the lowest level of apprehensions since February 2021.

Overall, Border Patrol encountered 156,274 migrants, which includes encounters at ports of entry.

The decline comes as Republicans in the U.S. House have held hearings in which they’ve falsely suggested the borders are open under the Biden administration.