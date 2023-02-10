Special Reports

Mike Pence Receives Subpoena from special counsel investigating Efforts to Overturn Election

Former Vice President Mike Pence

By Steve Neavling

Former Vice President Mike Pence received a subpoena from the special counsel investigating former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, ABC News first reported

Special counsel Jack Smith requested documents and testimony from Pence, who was the target of Trump’s ire when he refused to help the former president overturn the election. 

During the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, many rioters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” 

The subpoena comes after months of negotiations between federal prosecutors and Pence’s legal team. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to investigate Trump’s efforts to overturn the election and his handling of classified documents. 

It’s not yet clear whether Smith’s team plans to question Pence about Trump’s handling of classified documents. 

Pence’s aides recently notified the Justice Department that they found some classified documents at his home in Indiana. 

A few week ago, Smith’s team interviewed Chad Wolf, Trump’s former acting homeland security secretary.


