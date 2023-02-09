Former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

By Steve Neavling

The special counsel team investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election has interviewed Chad Wolf, the former president’s acting homeland security secretary.

Instead of appearing before a federal grand jury, Wolf was interviewed under oath for four hours a few weeks ago by representatives of Special Counsel Jack Smith, Bloomberg reports.

Several FBI agents and Justice Department lawyers were present during the interview.

Smith was appointed in November to investigate efforts to overturn the election and Trump’s handling of classified records.

The counsel team asked Wolf about his whereabouts during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Wolf was out of the country before, during and after the riot.

The team also questioned Wolf about his department’s role before and after the 2020 election and whether it was directed in anyway by the Trump campaign. Wolf responded that there was no contact with the campaign.