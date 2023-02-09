Sayreville Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. Photo: Borough of Sayreville

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is joining an investigation into the fatal shooting of a New Jersey borough councilwoman.

Eunice K. Dwumfour, 30, was found shot multiple times in her car outside her apartment in Parlin, an unincorporated section of Sayreville, around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 1.

So far, the Republican trailblazer’s death remains unsolved. Dwumfour was the first-even Black person elected in the borough of Sayreville.

Yolanda Ciccone, the Middlesex County prosecutor told The New York Times that the case is “our No. 1 priority.”

“There is no expense being spared,” Ciccone said. “We have all of our detectives working on it.”

She added, “We will solve the case.”

State Police and the FBI have been enlisted to help investigate.