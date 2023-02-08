By Steve Neavling

The FBI paid a violent felon more than $20,000 in cash to infiltrate and spy on racial justice groups during the summer of 2020, The Intercept reports.

Michael Adam Windecker II stood out at protests in Denver, wearing military fatigues and driving a hearse filled with guns.

He told protesters he was an experienced soldier who trained antifascists activists in weapons, hand-to-hand combat, and explosives.

“He was just this badass dude talking about how he worked in a foreign military and how he was for the Black Lives Matter movement,” Black activist Zebbodios Hall told The Intercept.

Turns out, he was working for the FBI, according to court records and FBI reports.

He began attending demonstrations in May 2020 and eventually became an organizer of the protest movement and deployed controversial tactics.

Windercker has a checkered past, with prior arrests in Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Florida for sexual assault. He also had four protection orders against him in Colorado.

The FBI declined to comment for this story.