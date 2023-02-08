FBI Concerned About of Global Sextortion Schemes Targeting Minors
By Allan Lengel
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are concerned about what they see as an increasing global problem of sextortion schemes targeting minors on gaming apps and other digital platforms, the Voice of America reports.
Sextortion schemes involve the victim sending naked photos to people who then threaten to release them unless the victim sends money or gift cards.
The VOA reports that recent incidents suggest teenage boys are the primary targets.
