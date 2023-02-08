Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

FBI Concerned About of Global Sextortion Schemes Targeting Minors

By Allan Lengel

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are concerned about what they see as an increasing global problem of sextortion schemes targeting minors on gaming apps and other digital platforms, the Voice of America reports.

Sextortion schemes involve the victim sending naked photos to people who then threaten to release them unless the victim sends money or gift cards.

The VOA reports that recent incidents suggest teenage boys are the primary targets.


