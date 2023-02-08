Courtesy of ICE

By Steve Neavling

A former ICE agent who received a bribe to satisfy his drug debt was sentenced to eight months in jail and three years of supervised release, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Roberto Padilla, 51, was stationed in the El Paso station, received a $500 payment in exchange for revealing sensitive law enforcement information, according to court documents.

“This former agent jeopardized his law enforcement career, his life and the reputation of his agency,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said. “We will always vigorously prosecute public officials who abuse their authority, especially law enforcement officers who corruptly sell access to sensitive law enforcement databases.”

Padilla was arrested on Aug. 6, 2021, and fired 17 days later.

“Roberto Padilla engaged in conduct that betrayed the oath he took to faithfully serve the citizens of the United States of America,” Jeffrey R. Downey, special agent in charge of the FBI’s El Paso Field Office said. “His behavior should not take away from the outstanding work done each day by the vast majority of law enforcement professionals at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, and ICE Office of Professional Responsibility investigated the case.