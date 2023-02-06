Special Reports

CBP Finds Young Dolphin Skull in Luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

Young dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Photo: CBP.

By Steve Neavling

CBP agents discovered a young dolphin skull while routinely inspecting international luggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last week. 

The discovery was made after luggage was separated from its owner on an international flight. During a routine X-ray screening, authorities noticed a skull-like shape. 

Upon further inspection, CBP agents and officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concluded the skull belonged to a young dolphin.

“The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited,” Area Port Director Robert Larkin said. “We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats.”

Wildlife inspectors with the Office of Law Enforcement took possession of the skull for further investigation. 

It wasn’t clear who owned the bag and whether the suspect will be charged. 


