By Steve Neavling

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to assaulting an FBI agent after he was denied entry to the bureau’s Buffalo Field Office, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Collins, of Buffalo, was indicted by a grand jury in September on a charge of assaulting a federal officer.

Federal prosecutors say Collins attempted to enter the Buffalo Field office at about 4 p.m. on July 12 but was denied entry by the security guards at the front door.

Collins began yelling expletives and banging on the building’s door demanding to be let in.

When one of the agents attempted to calm Collins, he punched the agent.

Another agent discharged pepper spray, and Collins fled.

He was later arrested that evening.

Collins faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on June 7.