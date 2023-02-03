Former Vice President Mike Pence

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is expected to soon search the home of former Vice President Mike Pence after classified documents were found at his Indiana residence.

The Justice Department is in talks with Pence’s legal team to schedule a search, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Pence’s attorney, Greg Jacob, revealed in January that documents marked as classified had been found at his home and had been turned over to the FBI. He described the records as “a small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information.”

The news comes after the FBI searched the properties of President Biden and former President Trump for classified records.

Most recently, agents searched Biden’s family vacation home on Wednesday but found no classified documents.

Biden’s aides found classified documents at his primary home in Wilmington, Del., and a Washington, D.C., office that he used prior to his presidency. The FBI searched both properties, and Pence was cooperating.

In mid-January, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Agents also searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last year and found classified records.

In November, Garland named a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the DOJ’s investigations of Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.