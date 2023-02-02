Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

An FBI search of President Biden’s family vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Wednesday uncovered no more classified documents.

It was the third search for classified documents at properties connected to the president since November.

Biden’s aides found classified documents at his primary home in Wilmington, Del., and a Washington, D.C., office that he used prior to his presidency.

In a statement Wednesday, Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, said that Wednesday’s search was conducted in “coordination and cooperation with the president’s attorneys,” Reuters reports.

“No documents with classified markings were found,” Bauer said. “Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President.”

The White House counsel’s office was not present at the search, White House spokesperson Ian Sams told reporters.

“We’ve been following the Justice Department’s lead and coordinating these searches with them,” Sams said, adding the department was given access to “every single room” of Biden’s home in Rehoboth “as well as the one in Wilmington.”

In mid-January, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.

In November, Garland named a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the DOJ’s investigations of Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

The two cases are different because Trump refused to cooperate with federal authorities, prompting the FBI to conduct a surprise visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

By all accounts, Biden has been cooperative.