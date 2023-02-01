President Joe Biden. Photo via White House.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI searched President Biden’s former think tank in Washington D.C. in mid-November about a week after his personal lawyers found classified documents there earlier that month.

The search was conducted in cooperation with Biden’s lawyers and without a search warrant, The New York Times reports.

It wasn’t clear whether FBI agents found additional records at the Penn Biden Center, which is just blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

Biden’s team also worked with the FBI to search his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where at least two additional batches of classified documents were found.

The documents were turned over to the National Archives.

In mid-January, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s home in Delaware and a think tank office in Washington D.C.

In November, Garland named a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the DOJ’s investigations of Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

U.S. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has demanded the release of details of the Biden investigation, but the Justice Department has rejected that request.

“Disclosures to Congress about active investigations risk jeopardizing those investigations and creating the appearance that Congress may be exerting improper political pressure or attempting to influence department decisions in certain cases,” wrote Carlos F. Uriarte, the assistant attorney general for the Office of Legislative Affairs. “Judgments about whether and how to pursue a matter are, and must remain, the exclusive responsibility of the department.”