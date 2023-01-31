Special Reports

Michigan Man Convicted of Providing Material Support for ISIS

By Allan Lengel

A Michigan man was convicted in Detroit federal court Tuesday of providing material support to ISIS in Syria from 2015-2018.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, 32, of Dearborn, Mich., was convicted after a nine-day trial in Detroit before U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson.

“Ibraheem Musaibli traveled halfway around the world and joined a vicious, brutal, and violent terrorist organization known — and proud of — its barbaric acts of terror,” said Detroit U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison in a statement.

Prosecutors presented evidence during trial that the Dearborn man moved to Yemen in April 2015, then traveled to Syria later in the year to attend an ISIS-run religious training camp. He then underwent military training where he learned to shoot, carry and handle a machine gun.

After graduating, he swore allegiance to ISIS and its leader. He was eventually captured by Syrian Democratic Forces in 2018 and turned over to the FBI, which returned him to the U.S. to face criminal charges.

He faces up to 50 years in prison.


