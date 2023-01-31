Special Agent Mark D. Michalek

By Steve Neavling

The FBI field offices in Denver and Birmingham have new special agents in charge.

Mark D. Michalek, who was serving as section chief in the Human Resources Division at FBI headquarters, was named spacial agent in charge of the Denver Field Office.

Carlton L. Peeples, who was an inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters, was named special agent in charge of the Birmingham Field Office in Alabama.

Michalek joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005 and worked in the Houston Field Office, the Violent Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigative Division, and the San Diego Field Office.

Special Agent Carlton L. Peeples

Before joining the bureau, Michalek served as a commissioned officers in the U.S. Air Force. He received a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State University.

Peeples began his career with the FBI in 1998 and worked at the Washington Field Office, the Civil Rights Unit of the Criminal Investigative Division, and the Atlanta Field Office.

Before joining the FBI, he served in the U.S. Army and as an operations supervisor for a logistics and shipping company. He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and law enforcement administration from the University of Louisville in Kentucky.