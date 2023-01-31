Special Reports

Congressman Raskin Asks Secret Service for List of People Who Visited Homes of Trump and Pence After they Left Office

By Allan Lengel

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, wants Secret Service to provide a list of people who visited the homes of Donald Trump and Mike Pence after they left office, NBC News reports.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (Gov. photo)

The request, which pertains to secret documents found at their homes, echoes a similar ask made by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., in regards to President Joe Biden’s home where top secret documents were found.

“Given that the U.S. Secret Service provided protection for Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence during the time they stored classified materials at their respective residences, the committee is seeking information from your agency regarding who had access to former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and former Vice President Pence’s personal residence since leaving office,” Raskin wrote.

Raskin set a Feb. 14 deadline.


