FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com's Fed Of The Year For 2021

ATF Director Dettelbach Worries America Will Become Too Accepting of Mass Shootings

By Allan Lengel

With the endless mass shootings in the U.S., ATF Director Steven M. Dettelbach says he’s concerned Americans will stop getting outraged about them.

“One of my biggest fears is that people will somehow come to accept or be callous to the idea that this level of firearms violence is somehow just something that’s part of being in our country, part of being an American. It is not. It is wholly unacceptable, bluntly it’s Unamerican, it’s not part of our story, it’s not who we are as people.” Dettelbach told ABC News’ Linsey Davis.

Watch the interview below.


Posted: 1/31/23
