Mike Day plays Attorney General Merrick Garland in Saturday Night Live sketch.

By Steve Neavling

“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at Attorney General Merrick Garland and the government’s search for classified documents in its opening sketch this weekend.

Garland, played by Mikey Day, was holding a news conference to discuss the retrieval of classified documents from former President Trump, President Biden, and former Vice President Pence.

“Some have said the federal government classifies too many documents,” Day said. “This has led people to ask, ‘Does recovering these documents even matter?’ To which I say, ‘I don’t know, but it’s the law. And I am the law.’ “

Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim and Brown Yang played FBI agents who shared their findings.

“Upon arriving at Pence’s Indiana home, I knew right away this man needed a friend,” Thompson said. “When he opened the door, he said, ‘You came!’ with a big smile, and then he offered to make us pancakes.”

Yang described his experiencing searching former President Obama’s home.

“Don’t mean to brag, but I was in Barack Obama’s house,” Yang said. “It was really fun. Mr. Obama opened the door and said, ‘Are you selling Girl Scout cookies?’ – which had us all totally cracking up.”