By Steve Neavling

A Raleigh man who assaulted a TSA officer in March 2022 after she found fake ID cards inside his luggage was sentenced Friday to more than three years in federal prison.

Adonis Fabian Zorrilla, 27, was going through a checkpoint when the TSA began inspecting his bags. They discovered 17 fake ID cards with Zorilla’s photo and a variety of names.

At that point, Zorrilla grabbed the TSA officer’s arm and tried to grab the ID cards from her, tearing one of her ligaments.

He fled the airport, leaving behind his shoes and other belongings at the airport.

Zorrilla was arrested for forgery in Georgia and brought to the Eastern District of North Carolina. He later pleaded guilty to the charge.

A federal judge sentenced him to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The FBI and Raleigh-Durham Police Department investigated the case.