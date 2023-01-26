Special Reports

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2022

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is ticklethewire.com’s Fed Of The Year For 2021

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

January 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



FBI Director Wray: People Need to Pay Closer Attention to Rules Regarding Classified Documents

By Allan Lengel

The discovery of classified documents at the homes of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence has exposed a problem far bigger than initially thought.

FBI Director Christopher Wray (File photo)

Weighing in on the matter Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray told reporters at a Justice Department press conference that people with access to those materials need to be far more careful, according to CNN.

“Obviously I can’t comment on any specific investigation, but we have had, for quite a number of years, any number of mishandling investigations,” Wray said.

“That is, unfortunately, a regular part of our counterintelligence division, counterintelligence programs work,” Wray added. “And people need to be conscious of the rules for classified information and appropriate handling of it. Those rules are there for a reason.”


Posted: 1/26/23 at 12:53 PM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!