By Allan Lengel

The discovery of classified documents at the homes of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence has exposed a problem far bigger than initially thought.

FBI Director Christopher Wray (File photo)

Weighing in on the matter Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray told reporters at a Justice Department press conference that people with access to those materials need to be far more careful, according to CNN.

“Obviously I can’t comment on any specific investigation, but we have had, for quite a number of years, any number of mishandling investigations,” Wray said.

“That is, unfortunately, a regular part of our counterintelligence division, counterintelligence programs work,” Wray added. “And people need to be conscious of the rules for classified information and appropriate handling of it. Those rules are there for a reason.”