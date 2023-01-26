Special Reports

FBI Arrests Two Ex-Arkansas Sheriff’s Deputies Caught on Viral Video in Violent Arrest

By Allan Lengel

The FBI on Tuesday arrested two ex-Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff’s on charges of using excessive force during an arrest last August of a 27-year-old man at a gas station.

Screen shot of video from 5News

Levi White and Zackary King face federal civil rights offenses for using excessive force during the arrest of the man on Aug. 21 at a gas station in Mulberry, Arkansas. The arrest was captured on video that went viral.

Specifically, White and King are accused of striking the man multiple times while he was lying on the ground.

The two men entered a not guilty plea during their initial appearance in federal court before they were released. Trial is set for April 3.

The FBI Little Rock Field Office investigated the case.


